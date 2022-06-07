UBS Group Trims Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price to €700.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €805.00 ($865.59) to €700.00 ($752.69) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.75.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. 160,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. Kering has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.