UBS Group Trims The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Target Price to CHF 242

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.50.

Shares of SWGAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,907. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

