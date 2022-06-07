UBS Group Trims TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Target Price to €28.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from €33.00 ($35.48) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TOD’S from €42.00 ($45.16) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TOD’S presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $44.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TODGF remained flat at $$43.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

