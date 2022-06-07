UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UCBJY. Morgan Stanley cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCBJY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.