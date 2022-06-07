Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $413.73 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.93 and its 200-day moving average is $387.23.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

