Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.