United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will report $252.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.30 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $249.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

