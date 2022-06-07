United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.8-29.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.65 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 7,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,127. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.