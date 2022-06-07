United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.