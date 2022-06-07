United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $215.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $239.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.44.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.90. 15,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,801. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,105,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 46.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.