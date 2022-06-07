Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.89.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. 17,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

