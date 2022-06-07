Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $519,780,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,672,000 after buying an additional 700,071 shares during the period. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $156,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

