Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:VLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

