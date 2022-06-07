Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 9,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,288. Value Line has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%.
Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
