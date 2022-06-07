Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 9,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,288. Value Line has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Value Line by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Value Line by 861.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Value Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

