Vance W. Tang Sells 1,844 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. 763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

