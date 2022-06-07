VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) will post sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $7.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.54 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $35.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

