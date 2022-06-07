Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

NYSE:VEC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $419.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vectrus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 46.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after buying an additional 445,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vectrus by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

