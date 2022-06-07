Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells $70,256.27 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VEEV stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.