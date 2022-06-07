Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

VTYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of VTYX traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 7,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $7,800,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.