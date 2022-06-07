Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 58.3% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 190,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

