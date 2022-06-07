Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

OEZVY stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

