Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Viasat by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.