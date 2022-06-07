Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

