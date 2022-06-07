Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Chardan Capital

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VINC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

VINC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 281,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

