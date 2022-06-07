Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

VINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of VINC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

