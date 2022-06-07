Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.
VINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
Shares of VINC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.