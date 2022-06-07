Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $6.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

