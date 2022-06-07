Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VWE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $571.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.46. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 7.48 and a one year high of 13.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

