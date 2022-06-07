Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.21.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VWE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NASDAQ VWE opened at 9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $571.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.46. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 7.48 and a one year high of 13.48.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
