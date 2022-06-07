Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 9,550 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13.

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. 400,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,359. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,548,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

