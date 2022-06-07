Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

SPCE stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 422.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 347,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

