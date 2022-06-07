VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.94. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

