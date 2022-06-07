VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Sells $36,924.03 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $36,924.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Bradley Md Terrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 57,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,508. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.73.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

