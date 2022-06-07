Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.