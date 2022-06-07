Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Critical Comparison

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volkswagen and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.38 $18.20 billion $3.51 6.37 Ideanomics $26.76 million 12.66 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.00

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 5.93% 10.48% 2.84% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Volkswagen and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 2 3 9 0 2.50 Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volkswagen presently has a consensus target price of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 534.78%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.66%. Given Volkswagen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

