Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Volta by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Volta by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Volta has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

