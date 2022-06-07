Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 556,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,727. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after buying an additional 435,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

