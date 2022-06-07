W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.