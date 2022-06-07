W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $514.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE GWW opened at $498.73 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.50.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

