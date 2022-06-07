Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 101,687 Shares

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,286.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,766 shares in the company, valued at $207,360.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waitr alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

Waitr stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 4,553,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,986. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Waitr by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Waitr by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.