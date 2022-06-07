Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of WMMVY stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 64,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

