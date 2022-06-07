WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

WKME stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

