WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

