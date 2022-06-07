Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) versus Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Wallbox alerts:

This table compares Wallbox and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Nabtesco 24.56% 29.14% 15.58%

This table compares Wallbox and Nabtesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 18.47 -$264.75 million N/A N/A Nabtesco $2.62 billion 1.02 $192.74 million $5.52 3.93

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wallbox and Nabtesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wallbox currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 79.57%. Given Wallbox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Nabtesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.