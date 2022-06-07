Wallbox (WBX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Wallbox is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Wallbox is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Wallbox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $18.00.

Shares of WBX stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

