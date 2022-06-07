Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart stock opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,124 shares of company stock worth $24,122,450. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

