Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Disney shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Disney+’s profitability is expected to be negatively impacted by higher investments in content, which will drive up programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution. Closure of its Asian theme park due to COVID-19 doesn’t bode well for the Parks, Experiences and Products top-line growth. Disney expects this to reduce operating income by up to $350 million in the fiscal third quarter. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Nevertheless, the company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Availability in the Nordics, Latin America and other Asian territories is helping it in expanding user base. Revival in Parks business also hold promise in the long haul.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. 259,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,412,750. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

