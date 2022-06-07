Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €205.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($220.43) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €174.20 ($187.31).

Shares of ETR WCH traded up €6.45 ($6.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €183.35 ($197.15). 150,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 52-week high of €177.75 ($191.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €163.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €147.81.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

