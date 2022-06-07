Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will post $148.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.13 million to $150.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year sales of $638.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.85 million to $655.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $790.63 million, with estimates ranging from $737.70 million to $817.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

WRBY opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. Warby Parker has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

