Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30.
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $2,101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $2,688,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $8,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $28,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.