Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

HCC opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

