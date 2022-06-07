Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $210.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.68 million to $214.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $240.39 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.